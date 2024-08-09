Home / Boxing Videos / Canelo was a VIBE in New York 🗽 | #CaneloBerlanga

Canelo was a VIBE in New York 🗽 | #CaneloBerlanga

Premier Boxing Champions 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr | Official Fight Preview | Brought to you by AutoZone

On August 10, Serhii Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz Jr will face off in an epic …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved