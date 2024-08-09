Canelo was a VIBE in New York 🗽 | #CaneloBerlanga

Spence to retire after next fight? You guys heard this? The talks are getting louder and louder now since they made the Fundora fight. ... […]

Canelo really does not want to fight Benavidez! LOL... and it should be obvious to anyone who even casually watches this sport. I think when Canelo fought Bivol he REALLY didn't know how good Bivol... […]

Jared Anderson failed his big test- is it over? To me, he was a prospect that was too rushed into the media as the next salvation of the US heavyweight scene and was not really tested at any degree... […]

Canelo vs Berlanga predictions I know it's still a bit early, but I thought I'd get a headstart. So this is a different type of poll. You only get choices based on a Canelo win... […]

Vergil Ortiz jr v Serhii Bohachuk August Tenth power punching super welterweights clash in this main event for serhii bohachuk's wbc interim super welterweight belt Image:... […]

Luis Alberto 'El Venado' Lopez v Angelo 'El Chinito' Leo August Tenth luis lopez makes the fourth defense of his ibf featherweight belt against former wbo super bantamweight title holder angelo leo Image:... […]

Angel Ayala Lardizabal v Dave Apolinario August Nineth angel ayala lardizabal v dave apolinario clash for the vacant ibf flyweight belt that jesse 'bam' rodriguez recently relinquished Image:... […]

Boxing lost value by not having Wilder v Joshua when we wanted it I said it, the revenue that fight would have generated 5 years ago would have been monsterous. It would have helped a venue, helped the undercard... […]

Zak Chelli vs Callum Simpson Callum Simpson revelled in the support of his Barnsley hometown as he weighed in ahead of Saturday’s British and Commonwealth title challenge against... […]

Ruiz Jr vs Miller needs some promo and a nickname Maybe I've missed it... but I haven't seen any snazzy posters or billing names announcing this fight. So I've come to the rescue. :D Obviously... […]

I can't pick Ruiz JR v Big Baby Miller? I just can't see who is winning that fight? Could be Miller now that he has a few comeback fights under his belt and has slimmed down. Or it could be... […]

Richard Sandoval Has Died He was 63. […]

Terence Crawford v Israil Madrimov Terence Crawford moves up to junior middleweight to challenge WBA champion Israil Madrimov on Saturday, Aug. 3, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. (ESPN+... […]