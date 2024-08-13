Eddie Hearn On Canelo & His Excellency Exchange, Crawford Rift & Olympic Boxing Future





We sit down with Eddie Hearn at Matchroom Boxing HQ with full reaction to the Canelo-Berlanga Press Tour last week, the fall-out between Canelo and His Excellency, the latest on his social media spat with Terence Crawford and why boxing must be part of the Olympic schedule in 2028 and beyond plus a few fight and show updates to finish.

