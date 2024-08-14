Home / Boxing Videos / RINGSIDE POV | Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr! Best Moments Of The Fight Of The Year Contender!

RINGSIDE POV | Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr! Best Moments Of The Fight Of The Year Contender!

Golden Boy Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Vergil Ortiz Wins First Interim World Title, But He Wants More! Jr Middleweight World Champions, Vergil Ortiz Jr Is Coming For All The Titles!

Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr.
Aug. 10th, 2024 – Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, NV – #BohachukOrtizJr

