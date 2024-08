KO | Azat Hovhannisyan vs Glenn Porras! Crazy A Is Non-Stop Action, Pressure & Power At Its Finest!





Azat ‘Crazy A’ Hovhannisyan Is Still Working Hard For A World Title!

Hovhannisyan is scheduled to fight Aug. 24th, 2024 In A World Title Eliminator vs Mexico City’s David ‘El Rey’ Picasso!

The Super Bantamweight WBC Silver Title Is At Stake As These 2 Face Off On The Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III Undercard live from Mexico City, Mex. or Wolrdwide via DAZN.

Azat Hovhannisyan vs Glenn Porras

June 13th, 2019 – Avalon Theatre – Los Angeles, CA – #EstradaAbaniel

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #WatchOnDAZN #ko #knockout #boxeo #armenia #philippines

Shop Golden Boy

https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

Tweets by GoldenBoyBoxing

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

http://www.instagram.com/GoldenBoy

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy