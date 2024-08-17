Home / Boxing Videos / Eddie Hearn: I LOVED Edgar Berlanga's Canelo Trash Talk

Eddie Hearn speaks out about Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga’s spiky press conferences, the Mexican superstar’s relationship with His Excellency Turki Alalashikh, boxing’s Olympic future and more.

