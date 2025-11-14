Full Fight | Javier Meza vs. Joshua Briones #goldenboyfightnight

In a six-round welterweight bout, Javier Meza (5-0, 2 KOs) of Amarillo remained undefeated after outpointing Joshua Briones (3-5-1, 2 KOs) of El Paso.
Javier Meza vs. Joshua Briones | November 8, 2025 | Fort Worth, Texas
#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #goldenboyfightnight #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #fightnight
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl