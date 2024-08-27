Canelo vs. Berlanga PPV Undercard Las Vegas Media Workout | WATCH LIVE





#CaneloBerlanga Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-091424

WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara, former super middleweight world champion Caleb Plant, former super lightweight world champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero and unbeaten contender Trevor McCumby will hold a media workout in Las Vegas to preview their respective showdowns taking place Saturday, September 14 on a PBC Pay-Per-View available on Prime Video from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo Promotions will present the Mexican Independence Day weekend blockbuster headlined by pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez putting his unified super middleweight world titles on the line against unbeaten WBA No. 1-ranked mandatory contender Edgar Berlanga.

Lara will defend his world title against two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia in the star studded co-main event, plus Plant and McCumby will square off for the Interim WBA Super Middleweight Title, while Romero takes on Manuel Jaimes in the pay-per-view opener at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

#LaraGarcia #PlantMcCumby #RollyJaimes

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions