Ramirez retains his WBA International belt over Deines  – World Boxing Association

Venezuelan Albert Ramirez retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) International light heavyweight belt with a seventh round technical knockout victory over German Adam Deines at the Domo Jose Maria Vargas in La Guaira, Venezuela.

Ramirez remained the regional champion of the pioneer organization after a complicated fight that he was able to solve as the rounds went by to demolish the visiting fighter in the IBA Champions Night event.

The southpaw fighter worked with patience and intelligence and was precise at the necessary moments with his punches to finish the fight and continue his winning streak.

Ramirez improved his record to 19 wins, no losses and 16 knockouts, while Deines improved his record to 23 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and 14 knockouts.