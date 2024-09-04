Fight Night: Diego Pacheco Vs Maciej Sulecki (Behind The Scenes)





An exclusive look back at Diego Pacheco’s brutal sixth round KO of Poland’s Maciej Sulecki at the War Grounds in Los Angeles, as DP takes another step towards challenging for World Titles in the Super Middleweight division. Go behind the scenes from an explosive night, with new footage and fresh angles from our main event action on Saturday, 31 August 2024.

#DiegoPacheco #PachecoSulecki #Boxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.