UNDERCARD MEDIA WORKOUT | #CaneloBerlanga Fight Week

Watch live as fighters competing on the Canelo vs. Berlanga undercard work out for fans and media inside MGM Grand Resort in Las Vegas, NV ahead of their respective matchups on Saturday, September 14, 2024, live on PBC PPV on Prime Video from T-Mobile Arena.

Canelo vs. Berlanga will deliver the latest installment of the historic Mexico vs. Puerto Rico rivalry as Canelo Promotions presents pound-for-pound great and Mexican superstar Canelo Álvarez putting his unified WBC, WBA and WBO Super Middleweight World Titles on the line against undefeated WBA No. 1-Ranked Mandatory Contender Edgar Berlanga headlining a Mexican Independence Day weekend extravaganza topping a PBC Pay-Per-View event available on Prime Video taking place Saturday, Sept. 14 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The star-studded co-main event will feature Cuban star and reigning WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara taking on hard-hitting two-division world champion and Puerto Rican star Danny “Swift” García in a 12-round showdown between two of this era’s most accomplished fighters.

Plus, former super middleweight world champion Caleb Plant will take on undefeated contender Trevor McCumby for the Interim WBA Super Middleweight Title, while the former 140-pound world champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero steps into the ring against the hard-hitting Manuel Jaimes in a 10-round bout opening the pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

In addition to the PPV being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to purchase the PPV via DAZN.com. Additionally, fans can purchase the PPV at PPV.com. On top of those options, fans will continue to be able to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets.

Preceding the pay-per-view, former unified world champion Stephen Fulton Jr. will take on all-action contender Carlos Castro in a featherweight clash that will headline a three-fight PBC on Prime Video lineup. The live-streaming action will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT and be available via free access to all fans, regardless of Prime membership or purchase of the PPV card it leads into.

The streaming presentation will also feature hard-hitting welterweight Roiman Villa dueling Mexico’s Ricardo Salas in a 10-round battle, plus unbeaten prospect Jonathan Lopez squares off against Richard Medina in an eight-round super featherweight clash that kicks off the action.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now through AXS.com. The event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions, in association with Matchroom Boxing.

