Home / Boxing Videos / FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS | Rolly Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes

FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS | Rolly Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes

DAZN Boxing 57 mins ago Boxing Videos



September 14, 2024 — Rolly Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes fight highlights from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

“I Proved I'm A Great Fighter” Edgar Berlanga & Eddie Hearn React To Canelo Defeat

Edgar Berlanga and Eddie Hearn speak exclusively to Matchroom Boxing after defeat to Canelo Alvarez …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved