Home / Boxing Videos / “Dubois Is Dangerous But He's Not Complete Like Anthony Joshua” – Eddie Hearn

“Dubois Is Dangerous But He's Not Complete Like Anthony Joshua” – Eddie Hearn

Matchroom Boxing 33 mins ago Boxing Videos



Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua will have too much for Daniel Dubois when the pair collide this Saturday for the IBF World Heavyweight Title this Saturday in London!

#shorts #eddiehearn #joshuadubois

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS | Cameron Vuong vs Joe Hughes (Riyadh Season Card: Wembley Edition)

September 18, 2024 — Cameron Vuong vs Joe Hughes fight highights (Riyadh Season Card: Wembley …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved