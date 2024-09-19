Watch as Eddie Hearn consoles Edgar Berlanga in the locker room after his hard fought battle with Canelo Alvarez…
#Shorts #CaneloBerlanga #EddieHearn
Watch as Eddie Hearn consoles Edgar Berlanga in the locker room after his hard fought battle with Canelo Alvarez…
#Shorts #CaneloBerlanga #EddieHearn
Tags * Alvarez berlanga Boxing Canelo Eddie Eddie Hearn Edgar Fight Hearn Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing told
►WATCH JOSHUA/DUBOIS: https://bit.ly/JoshuaVsDubois ► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports …