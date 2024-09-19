Home / Boxing Videos / On This Day | Floyd Mayweather vs Juan Manuel Marquez! 15 Years Ago Floyd Took On Dinamita Marquez!

On This Day | Floyd Mayweather vs Juan Manuel Marquez! 15 Years Ago Floyd Took On Dinamita Marquez!

Golden Boy Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



After a 21 Month layoff, Floyd Money Mayweather Returned To The Ring In Spectacular Fashion!

Floyd Mayweather vs Juan Manuel Marquez
Sept. 19th, 2009 – MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV #MayweatherMarquez

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #floyd #money #mayweather #floydmayweather #usa #juan #manuel #marquez #mexico #goldenboy #sports #freefight #onthisday #otd #free

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on TikTok:
https://bit.ly/4bDOXVa
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Anthony Joshua explains THAT neck-weight exercise 😳

►WATCH JOSHUA/DUBOIS: https://bit.ly/JoshuaVsDubois ► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved