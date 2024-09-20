The Moment Devin Haney Knew Something Was Off With Ryan Garcia | ART OF WARD





Devin Haney reveals insights into the weeks and days leading up to his controversial fight vs. Ryan Garcia and explains when he knew something was ‘off’ with Ryan. Plus, he discusses what went wrong during fight night and if he was thrown off by all of Garcia’s crazy antics.

Full episode is here: https://youtu.be/mLSjBBGjcBA

