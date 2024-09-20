Boots & Bam Headline Philly Blockbuster on Nov 9

“I’m excited to be back headlining in my city again,” said Ennis. “I’m ready to continue dominating the division, making a big statement and showing everyone why I’m the best Welterweight in the world!

“It’s time to have some fun, keep crushing whoever is in front of me, put on a beautiful, dominant, crushing performance in front of my family, friends and supporters, while defending and retaining my IBF world title in spectacular fashion. It’s time!”

“Dear boxing fans,” said Chukhadzhian. “I want to share with you the good news: on November 9 we will fight for the IBF World title against Ennis.

“I will have enough time to prepare and show a beautiful and spectacular fight! Champ, get ready for the battle, it will be hot!”

“On November 9 tune in to DAZN, get your tickets and witness another exciting performance,” said Rodriguez. “My belts aren’t going anywhere! And still!”

“I am very happy to have this opportunity to fight Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez,” said Guevera. “I am very grateful to Matchroom, JD promotions and Bxstrs for getting me this fight.

“I am telling you right away that I am going to prepare to put on a war and a great show and to win on November 9 in Philadelphia. I am going with everything and for everything, Viva Mexico and Viva Mazatlan, Sinaloa.”

“What a night we have in store in Philadelphia on November 9 – two of boxing’s elite stars on the same card to thrill the fans,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Boots’ return to Philly in July was a spectacular night, the fans and the city got right behind him, and I can’t wait to return there and keep building this superstar on his doorstep.

“And what can you say about Bam? His win over Estrada will be one of the performances of the year when the awards are handed out, and he rightly landed in the top five of the pound- for-pound list after it. Jesse is a bonafide superstar in his own right, so to have him join Jaron on this card is a massive treat for Philly’s great fight fans – and there’s plenty more great talents to be added to a night that is not to be missed.”