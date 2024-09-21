Home / Boxing Videos / Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois & Eddie Hearn's Immediate Reaction To Shock KO

Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois & Eddie Hearn's Immediate Reaction To Shock KO

Matchroom Boxing 27 mins ago Boxing Videos



Hear from Champion Daniel Dubois who knocked out Anthony Joshua in the fifth round of their epic Heavyweight bout at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 21 September 2024 plus AJ himself and promoter Eddie Hearn.

#JoshuaDubois #AnthonyJoshua #EddieHearn

