“My Initial Thoughts Are It's Not There” – Josh Warrington Talks After Anthony Cacace Defeat





Josh Warrington admits he will need to speak to his friends and family following defeat to Anthony Cacace at Wembley Stadium to weigh up his next move. The Leeds Warrior placed his gloves in the middle of the ring following the loss which hinted at retirement. We speak to Warrington in the immediate aftermath following his undercard slot on the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois undercard.

#JoshWarrington #Boxing #JoshuaDubois

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.