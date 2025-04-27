ARNOLD BARBOZA JR. | Road to Time Square EP 2: Earned Not Given





Arnold Barboza Jr will take on Teofimo Lopez for his WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight titles on May 2nd at Times Square in New York. This fight is part of a larger card that includes Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez and Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero. Barboza, ranked No. 3 in the Ring Magazine rankings, is looking to move up the ladder and potentially challenge for the title.

For the first time ever, Times Square will be turned into a world-class boxing venue which will play host to a star-studded three-fight card on Friday, May 2.

The spectacle marks another unique collaboration with SNK, creators of the Fatal Fury gaming series. City of the Wolves is set to launch on April 24 for PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC.

