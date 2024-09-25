Home / Boxing Videos / Chris Eubank Pretends To Throw Hands At Ben Whittaker 👀

Chris Eubank Pretends To Throw Hands At Ben Whittaker 👀

Matchroom Boxing 11 mins ago Boxing Videos



Watch the moment Chris Eubank Jr arrives at the launch press conference for October 12’s show and jokingly takes swing at Ben Whittaker. Both fighters feature on the Beterbiev vs Bivol undercard in Riyadh!

#shorts #chriseubankjr #benwhittaker

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Press Conference Highlights | Riyadh Season: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol

Watch Artur Beterbiev take on Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight championship of the …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved