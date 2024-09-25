Ball and Rios countdown to their fight  – World Boxing Association

Nick Ball will make the first defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) featherweight crown on October 5 against veteran Ronny Rios at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The British fighter will be at home to defend his belt for the first time and he will do it against a very experienced opponent in a fight that promises to be full of action and entertainment.

Ball is coming off a pretty tough fight, in which he dethroned Raymond Ford after a split decision last June. It was a fight in which both had their moments but in which Ball was able to prevail thanks to his aggressive style and insistence on attack.

Rios returned to the ring in April to defeat Nicolas Polanco by knockout and now finds himself with a great opportunity for his career. The American has been a world title contender before and has a wealth of experience, which he wants to take advantage of for this fight.

Ball has 20 wins, no losses, 1 draw and 11 knockouts, while Rios has 34 wins, 4 losses and 17 knockouts.