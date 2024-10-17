Throwback | Oscar Negrete vs Joshua Franco I! 1 of 3 Jaw Dropping Bantamweight Fights! (FULL FIGHT)





A Bantamweight Fight To Remember! This Back & Forth Fight Led To An All Action Trilogy, That Had All Fans At The Edge Of Their Seats!

Oscar Negrete vs Joshua Franco

Oct. 4th, 2018 – The Hangar, Costa Mesa, CA – #NegreteFranco1

