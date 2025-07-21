Usyk Knocks Out Dubois, Reasserts His Heavyweight Reign – World Boxing Association

Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) added another golden chapter to his storied career on Saturday, July 19, stopping Britain’s Daniel Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium to remain the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Scheduled for twelve rounds, the fight started with Dubois pushing the pace, trying to impose his size and raw power early. The Brit, riding high after a shocking knockout win over Anthony Joshua in September 2024, entered the ring seeking redemption after falling short in his first clash with Usyk in 2023.

But by the second round, the Ukrainian maestro had taken the measure of his challenger. Usyk’s trademark lateral movement, high ring IQ, and laser-sharp timing began to tell. He not only neutralized Dubois’ pressure but turned the tide with body work and crisp counters that slowly chipped away at the Englishman’s confidence.

By round four, Usyk was in full command. Dubois, while brave, couldn’t land anything of significance and began showing signs of frustration. The fifth round sealed his fate. Pinned momentarily against the ropes, Usyk exploded with a dazzling combination that sent Dubois to the canvas for the first time. The challenger beat the count, but his legs betrayed him. Moments later, Usyk delivered a flush left hand to the jaw that shut the lights out. The referee counted to ten, and it was all over.

With the win, Usyk becomes the first male boxer in history to claim three undisputed titles: one at cruiserweight (2018) and two at heavyweight (2024, 2025). He also extended his perfect run against British opposition to 8-0, a list that includes Tony Bellew, Derek Chisora, Anthony Joshua (twice), Tyson Fury (twice), and now Daniel Dubois for a second time.

Overcome with emotion in the ring, Usyk thanked his faith, his team, and the fans at Wembley: “Thank you, Jesus. Thank you to my team, and thank you, Wembley. This is for the people, for everyone in the world,” he said with a smile. He then joked about his age: “Thirty-eight is still young. This is just the beginning,” hinting that more chapters remain in his remarkable journey.

At the post-fight press conference, Usyk added: “I trained for three and a half months without seeing my family. Now I want to go home and rest. I don’t know who my next opponent will be, but I will stay ready.”

Dubois, for his part, took the defeat with grace and humility: “I gave it everything. Don’t take anything away from that man. I’ll be back,” he told the media. Unlike his performance against Joshua, Dubois never found his rhythm against a champion who simply outclassed him from start to finish.

Usyk’s dominance at heavyweight shows no signs of slowing down. With names like Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Derek Chisora, and Joseph Parker still looming, the final chapters of his legendary career remain highly anticipated. But for now, the king will rest—and the boxing world continues to bow before his brilliance.