IT'S #MURTAZALIEVTSZYU FIGHT DAY

🚨 FIGHT DAY
🥊 #MurtazalievTszyu
🏆 IBF 154lb World Championship
⏰ 8pm ET/5pm PT
▶️ Prime Video
📍 Caribe Royale Orlando
🔗 https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-101924

