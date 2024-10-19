🚨 FIGHT DAY
🥊 #MurtazalievTszyu
🏆 IBF 154lb World Championship
⏰ 8pm ET/5pm PT
▶️ Prime Video
📍 Caribe Royale Orlando
🔗 https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-101924
Home / Boxing Videos / IT'S #MURTAZALIEVTSZYU FIGHT DAY
Tags * Al Haymon bakhram murtazaliev Boxing DAY Fight IT39S murtazaliev vs tszyu MurtazalievTszyu PBC Premier Boxing Champions sweet science tim tszyu tim tszyu vs tszyu vs murtazaliev
Check Also
Ishtvan Herzheni claims this is “just the start” as he eyes one more fight to close the year 💥
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …