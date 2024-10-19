Home / Boxing Videos / Jake Paul reacts to a WILD first round ⚔️🔥

Jake Paul reacts to a WILD first round ⚔️🔥

DAZN Boxing 59 mins ago Boxing Videos



#PFLSuperFights | Battle of the Giants: Ngannou vs. Ferreira | Tonight | 4PM ET | 9PM BST | Buy now at DAZN.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

FRANCIS NGANNOU VS. RENAN FERREIRA | BATTLE OF THE GIANTS EARLY CARD LIVESTREAM

Francis Ngannou makes his return to the Octagon to face Renan Ferreira in a spectacular …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved