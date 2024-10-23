Home / Boxing Videos / “I'm Ready To Stand On Business!” – Jack Catterall Eyes Regis Prograis Scalp

“I'm Ready To Stand On Business!” – Jack Catterall Eyes Regis Prograis Scalp

Super Lightweight Jack Catterall knows he must beat Regis Prograis to position himself in line for a second shot at the World Title. El Gato fights Rougarou this Saturday in Manchester live on DAZN.

