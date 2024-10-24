BTS | Golden Boy Fight Night Weigh In! Fun Fighter Photoshoots, Interviews + More Behind The Scenes!





The Coachella Valley’s hometown hero Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (18-1, 14 KOs) will return to headline Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN in a 10-round bantamweight match up against Victor Olivo (21-4-1, 9 KOs). With three consecutive 2nd RD knockout performances, “Gucci Manny” will be looking to silence the critics with another top performance.

The 10-round main event will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. Doors to the Special Events Center open at 4:00 p.m. PT and the worldwide broadcast here on Golden Boy Boxing Youtube will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT.

