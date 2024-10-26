Home / Boxing Videos / Ste Clarke vs Mateusz Pawlowski (Catterall Vs Prograis Undercard)

Ste Clarke vs Mateusz Pawlowski (Catterall Vs Prograis Undercard)

Big ticket seller Ste Clarke continues his development under the tutalage of Stephen ’Swifty’ Smith, beating Mateusz Pawlowski 60-54 on Saturday 26 October 2024, part of the Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis undercard in Manchester.

