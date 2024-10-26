Ste Clarke vs Mateusz Pawlowski (Catterall Vs Prograis Undercard) Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos Big ticket seller Ste Clarke continues his development under the tutalage of Stephen ’Swifty’ Smith, beating Mateusz Pawlowski 60-54 on Saturday 26 October 2024, part of the Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis undercard in Manchester. #Boxing #SteClarke #CatterallPrograis * Catterall Clarke Matchroom Boxing Mateusz Pawlowski Prograis Ste undercard 2024-10-26 Matchroom Boxing Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest