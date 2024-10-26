Ste Clarke vs Mateusz Pawlowski (Catterall Vs Prograis Undercard)

Jack Catterall v Regis Prograis “The 140 division is stacked with a lot of great fighters, so I find myself now fit and well, past the periods of inactivity and ready to fight and... […]

The worst beatings you ever saw in your life- fights over 10 rounds, at least. I know, it would be easy to say Gatti v Mayweather or DLH. But Gatti got stopped in both of those. I'm talking about 10 to 12 round ass-kickings that... […]

Tim Tszyu - what’s next? Fans tend to overly hype these types of fighters before they’ve actually done anything. Are casuals responsible? This is the same guy that said... […]

Remember when Michael Hunter kicked Martin Bakole's ass? Remember that when you gobs start hyping up Bakole... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09YXy3RkY-U […]

Undisputed - console boxing game finally released https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2tTg2IoRNQ Ok so I couldn't find previous threads on this game but it was finally released on consoles last week.... […]

Tim Tszyu vs Bakhram Murtazaliev Oct. 19th Prime Top notch title fight going under the radar. I'm still trying to get used to saying boxing on Amazon Prime :-X. Tszyu takes zero soft touches and has... […]

Ben Whittaker Quit. Overrated? Overpaid? How will he come back? […]

Junto Nakatani v Tasana Salapat Junto Nakatani will fight Tasana Salapat on Monday, October 14th, 2024, at Ariake Arena, Tokyo. The fight will take place over 12 rounds in the... […]

Takuma Inoue v Seiya Tsutsumi Takuma Inoue will square off against Seiya Tsutsumi on Sunday, October 13th, 2024, at Ariake Arena, Tokyo. The fight will take place over 12... […]

Martin Bakole v Agit Kabayel The IBF have called for a final eliminator between Martin Bakole and Agit Kabayel to determine who will be the next mandatory challenger for... […]

On a limb here on Tank v Shakur.... I think Shakur can stay away from Tank for 12 rounds and outbox him. It will be a shitty fight because of that. Shakur in a 12 round snoozer v Tank.... […]

Claressa Shields met Caroline Dubois... This video is some two years old, but look closely at this. Look at how Claressa sized up Caroline and put her arms around Caroline's shoulder as to... […]