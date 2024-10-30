Quick Jabs | Floyd Schofield vs Haskell Rhodes! 'Kid Austin' Schofield In His 1st Main Event!

Floyd Schofield In His First DAZN Prime Time Main Event, Texas Represent!
Schofield Will Headline Saturday, Nov. 2nd, 2024, In Las Vegas, NV vs Rene Tellez!
Floyd Schofield (17-0 12KOs) vs Rene Tellez (20-3 13KOs) is a Lightweight WBA International Title attraction presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Riyadh Season! SchofieldTellez will be live Nov 2nd, 2024 from The Theatre @virginhotelslasvegas and streamed Worldwide via DAZN.
Floyd Schofield vs Haskell Rhodes
July 8th, 2023 – AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX – #SchofieldRhodes
