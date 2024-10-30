Home / Boxing Videos / Quick Jabs | Floyd Schofield vs Haskell Rhodes! 'Kid Austin' Schofield In His 1st Main Event!

Quick Jabs | Floyd Schofield vs Haskell Rhodes! 'Kid Austin' Schofield In His 1st Main Event!

Golden Boy Boxing 8 hours ago Boxing Videos



Floyd Schofield In His First DAZN Prime Time Main Event, Texas Represent!
Schofield Will Headline Saturday, Nov. 2nd, 2024, In Las Vegas, NV vs Rene Tellez!
Floyd Schofield (17-0 12KOs) vs Rene Tellez (20-3 13KOs) is a Lightweight WBA International Title attraction presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Riyadh Season! SchofieldTellez will be live Nov 2nd, 2024 from The Theatre ‪@virginhotelslasvegas‬ and streamed Worldwide via DAZN.

Floyd Schofield vs Haskell Rhodes
July 8th, 2023 – AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX – #SchofieldRhodes

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #floyd #schofield #texas #usa #dominicanrepublic #haskell #rhodes #okc #lasvegas #goldenboy #dazn #sports #freefight #free #bestmoments #best #moments #highlights

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on TikTok:
https://bit.ly/4bDOXVa
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

“The Fans Want To See A WAR!” 2 Kings: Boots Ennis & Bam Rodriguez Roundtable

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis takes on Karen Chukhadzhian and Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez meets Pedro Guevara on …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved