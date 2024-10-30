Stanionis-Giyasov purse bid scheduled for November 8th – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA), through its Championships Committee, has scheduled the purse bid for the mandatory title fight between welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis and his mandatory challenger Shakhram Giysov for November 8.

The bidding will take place in Houston, Texas, at 11:00 a.m. (local time) and will be directed by the Vice Chairman of the Championships Committee, Julio Thyme.

The committee had ordered the fight last September 19, when it granted the regulatory period of one month to carry out the negotiations and which expired this October 19 without obtaining an answer about an agreement.

The bidding will have a purse distribution of 75% for the champion and 25% for the challenger, as stipulated in the internal regulations of the organization. The minimum amount to obtain the rights to the fight will be US $ 150,000.00.

Stanionis is the WBA 147 lbs. world champion and must face his mandatory fight against top ranked and mandatory challenger Shakhram Giyasov in the coming months.