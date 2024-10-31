“This Will Be Explosive!” – Jaron Ennis & Jesse Rodriguez Build Up Documentary





A monster fight week in Philadelphia draws ever closer as Jaron Ennis and Jesse Rodriguez prepare to grace the same card at the Wells Fargo Center on November 9, 2024. Proclaimed the ‘Two Kings’, we bring both pound-for-pound stars together and bring an exclusive look into camp life for the pair in our brand new Make The Days Count build-up documentary,

