Sandy Ryan v Terry Harper | Full Title Fight | Matchroom Boxing





Sandy Ryan successfully retained her WBO welterweight world title with a dominant stoppage of Terri Harper in Sheffield on March 23, 2024. In one of her best wins, Ryan attacked from the opening bell and put on a blistering pace.

