Home / Boxing Videos / “This is a door opening for me” – Off The Cuff With William Zepeda

“This is a door opening for me” – Off The Cuff With William Zepeda

DAZN Boxing 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



William Zepeda continues his charge towards a world title charge with a fight against Tevin Farmer as part of Riyadh Season: Latino Night, live for FREE on DAZN on November 16. Sign up now on DAZN.com 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

@Turki_alalshikh

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#riyadhseason #riyadhseasonlatinonight #zurdobillamsmith #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Saturday can’t come soon enough 🍿

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved