Ismail Muhammad vs Nelson Morales (Boots & Bam Undercard)

’The Chef’ Ismail Muhammad makes it a second win of the night for Boots Promotions with a four round decision over Nelson Morales on the Ennis vs Chukhadzhian 2 undercard on Saturday 9 November 2024 in Philly.
#Boxing #BeforeTheBell #IsmailMuhammad
’The Chef’ Ismail Muhammad makes it a second win of the night for Boots Promotions with a four round decision over Nelson Morales on the Ennis vs Chukhadzhian 2 undercard on Saturday 9 November 2024 in Philly.
#Boxing #BeforeTheBell #IsmailMuhammad
Tags * Bam Before The Bell Boots Boots Ennis Boots Promotions Ismail Ismail Muhammad Matchroom Boxing Morales MUHAMMAD Nelson undercard
Hear from Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez and promoter Eddie Hearn following the impressive early KO win …