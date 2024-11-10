Home / Boxing Videos / Ismail Muhammad vs Nelson Morales (Boots & Bam Undercard)

Ismail Muhammad vs Nelson Morales (Boots & Bam Undercard)

’The Chef’ Ismail Muhammad makes it a second win of the night for Boots Promotions with a four round decision over Nelson Morales on the Ennis vs Chukhadzhian 2 undercard on Saturday 9 November 2024 in Philly.

