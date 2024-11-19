“Absolutely Quality!” | Murodjon Akhmadaliev Vs Ryosuke Iwasa Full Fight





Ahead of December 14’s fight in Monte-Carlo vs Ricardo Espinoza Franco, revisit Murodjon Akhmadaliev’s homecoming World Title defence vs Ryosuke Iwasa at the Humo Arena in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from Saturday 3 April 2021. It proved to be a somewhat controversial finish after a damaging fifth and final round. MJ is on the hunt back for World Titles!

#boxing #Akhmadaliev #MatchroomBoxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.