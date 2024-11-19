Adams defends his WBA Continental North America belt against Katzourakis – World Boxing Association

Brandon Adams will make the first defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North American super welterweight title this Saturday night when he takes on Andreas Katzourakis at Corey Studios at Corey Tower in Atlanta, Georgia.

The American will take on the Greek in the main event of the Overtime evening in what looks to be a very interesting matchup due to both fighters’ records.

Adams, 35 years old, has an extensive career and has fought against the likes of Shane Mosley Jr., Jermall Charlo, Serhii Bohachuk, among others. He has just defeated Francisco Veron to win the regional crown of the organization and will now go to his first defense.

Katzourakis is 27 years old and has made his entire career in the United States. He is undefeated and will have his most important fight so far, which means a test for his career and a great opportunity to reach another level in this sport.

Adams comes in with 25 wins, 3 losses and 16 knockouts, while Katzourakis has 14 wins and 10 knockouts.