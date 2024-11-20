'I Can Knock Him Out' 👀 Sunny Edwards Vs Galal Yafai: Make The Days Count





Follow the build-up to our Flyweight classic between Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai with our new Make The Days Count documentary. A decade long rivalry between the families culminates at the BP Pulse Live in Birmingham on November 30, live on DAZN. Sunny has one victory over Galal as an amateur but the Edwards and Yafai families will meet in the professional ranks for the first time in 10 days’ time.

