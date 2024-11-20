Voessing and Kadrija fight for the WBA Continental Europe belt  – World Boxing Association

German Tim Voessing and Kosovar Erdogan Kadrija will fight this Saturday for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Europe cruiserweight title.

Both men will step into the ring at the Essen Coliseum in Germany for the main fight of this event, which will feature several interesting bouts and the presence of several outstanding talents from Germany.

Voessing is 26 years old and has been moving up the boxing ladder at a good pace until he finds himself with this good opportunity. He has power and has knocked out five of his last six opponents, so he comes in as a dangerous and highly motivated fighter.

Kadrija is 38 years old and has won four of his last five fights, although he is not the betting favorite. However, he is known to be a gritty fighter and will try to pull off an upset.

Voessing is undefeated with 14 wins and 8 knockouts, while Kadrija comes in with 21 wins, 6 setbacks and 13 knockouts.