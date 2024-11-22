EXCLUSIVE: Benavidez and Morrell Clash During Promo Shoot

David Benavidez and David Morrell Jr traded verbal blows during a promo shoot prior to their February 1 fight announcement. The two fighters were in their fight promo video shoots when the producer asked them to face off. Things escalated quickly and this is the raw, uncut footage of what happened next.
