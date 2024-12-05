Home / Boxing Videos / Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach WASHINGTON D.C. PRESS CONFERENCE | #TankRoach

Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach WASHINGTON D.C. PRESS CONFERENCE | #TankRoach

Premier Boxing Champions



#TankRoach Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-030125

Boxing superstar and WBA Lightweight World Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis will go face-to-face with red-hot WBA Super Featherweight World Champion and Washington, D.C.-native Lamont Roach at an OPEN TO THE PUBLIC press conference in Washington, D.C. to preview their lightweight world championship clash that headlines a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, March 1 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

