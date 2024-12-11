FIGHTERS CANVAS | Raul Curiel and Freddie Roach Open The Doors To Wildcard Boxing Club! ((BTS))





Raul Curiel & Legendary Trainer, Freddie Roach, Prepare For What Curiel Hopes To Be His Biggest Victory Party Yet!

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #raul #cougar #curiel #raulcuriel #tampico #tamaulipas #rochacuriel #wildcard #freddieroach #fighterscanvas #fighters #canvas #mexico #free

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on TikTok:

https://bit.ly/4bDOXVa

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl