Home / Boxing Videos / Dmitry Bivol Trains For Artur Beterbiev Rematch In Snow 🥶

Dmitry Bivol Trains For Artur Beterbiev Rematch In Snow 🥶

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Watch as Dmitry Bivol shows off his training camp conditions for the monster Light Heavyweight Undisputed rematch with Artur Beterbiev next February. Who wins this time around?

#shorts #boxing #beterbievbivol2

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

“I'll Knock Johnny Fisher Out!” – Dave Allen Makes Big Claim In Riyadh

Can Dave Allen hand Johnny Fisher the first defeat of his career? The White Rhino …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved