Home / Boxing Videos / David Benavidez and David Morrell almost come to blows at media workout

David Benavidez and David Morrell almost come to blows at media workout

Premier Boxing Champions 36 mins ago Boxing Videos



David Benavidez and David Morrell face off at the media workout and when Morrell refuses to shake hands with Benavidez, all pleasantries go out the window and the two go at each other.

#DavidBenavidez #DavidMorrell #BenavidezMorrell

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

The champ doesn’t mince his words 🥶 @PokerStarsUnitedKingdom #shorts

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved