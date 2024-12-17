David Benavidez & David Morrell MIAMI MEDIA WORKOUT | #BenavidezMorrell

#BenavidezMorrell Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-020125
Light heavyweight stars will continue their heated rivalry as Interim WBC Light Heavyweight Champion David “El Monstro” Benavídez and WBA Light Heavyweight Champion David Morrell Jr. hold a media workout and meet in the ring for a press opportunity and face off in Miami to preview their showdown that will headline a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video taking place Saturday, February 1 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
