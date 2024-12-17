On The Ground ep22: Oleksandr Usyk Vs Tyson Fury 2 Grand Arrivals





Matchroom’s Jamie Ward is back On The Ground in Riyadh at the Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury Grand Arrivals. Hear from Claudia Trejos, Steve Bunce, Charlie Parsons, Adam Smith, JayDee Dyer, Darren Barker, Barry Jones, Dev Sahni with their expert insight and behind the scenes look for the official fight week launch.

#OnTheGround #UsykFury2 #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.