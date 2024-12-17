Home / Boxing Videos / On The Ground ep22: Oleksandr Usyk Vs Tyson Fury 2 Grand Arrivals

On The Ground ep22: Oleksandr Usyk Vs Tyson Fury 2 Grand Arrivals

Matchroom Boxing 40 mins ago Boxing Videos



Matchroom’s Jamie Ward is back On The Ground in Riyadh at the Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury Grand Arrivals. Hear from Claudia Trejos, Steve Bunce, Charlie Parsons, Adam Smith, JayDee Dyer, Darren Barker, Barry Jones, Dev Sahni with their expert insight and behind the scenes look for the official fight week launch.

#OnTheGround #UsykFury2 #Boxing

