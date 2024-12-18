Home / Boxing Videos / First Face Off 👀 Jai Opetaia Vs David Nyika 🇦🇺💥🇳🇿

First Face Off 👀 Jai Opetaia Vs David Nyika 🇦🇺💥🇳🇿

Matchroom Boxing 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



Hear from both Champion Jai Opetaia and Challenger David Nyika as their short notice, ground breaking historic Trans-Tasman World Title clash was confirmed for January 8!

🎥 Tasman Fighters

#shorts #opetaianyika #boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Moses Itauma OPENS UP on Tyson Fury Camp, Wants FAST KO against McKean & Addresses Adeleye Fight 😮

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved