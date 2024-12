right hand of 2024? 💥 #shorts

Best boxing memories 2024 What were your best boxing memories for 2024? The best fight was Fabio Wardley v Frazer Clarke 1 even if it was a domestic contest, it was... […]

Oleksandr Usyk vs the Greats at Heavyweight Dennilson got me outraged by his last post with his assertion that Oleksandr Usyk is not a great because he has not outclassed the top heavyweights... […]

Carlos Canizales vs Panya Pradabsri 12/26 Robbery in Bangkok They fought for the vacant Wbc Lt Fly strap and former champ Canizales out landed, outworked out sped and teed off in dominating fashion over the... […]

Teofimo Lopez v Subriel Matias Teofimo Lopez is reportedly 'finalising a deal' to defend his WBO super lightweight title against Subriel Matias on March 15. That is according to... […]

Did you know Don King had an opportunity to attend Harvard Business School? That is something I didn't know about him. Apparently, he was offered a chance after his second stint in prison and before the Foreman v Ali fight.... […]

Ultimate insult for ..... Jake Paul has no interest in taking on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr for a WBA belt. “I want someone tougher [than Chavez] and I want a real belt, not... […]

Jaime Munguia shock loss to Bruno Surace In a shocking upset, super middleweight Bruno Surace (26-0-2, 5 KOs) knocked out Jaime Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) in round six in the main event on... […]

Cheavon Clarke v Leonardo Mosquea BOXING is back in Monaco this weekend and Brit cruiserweight star Cheavon Clarke is on the undercard. The former Team GB Olympian has been... […]

Is Lawrence Okolie fat? I have always been a fan of Lawrence Okolie and thought he would have been world champion for longer than he did. He is an extremely large unit and... […]

Richardson Hitchens wins IBF Title. I'm not a big fan of Hitchens (I think he's kind of whiny) but he's from my country so I'm happy I suppose. Hitchens was a very slick boxer tonight... […]

IBHOF 2025 thoughts? http://www.ibhof.com/pages/inductionweekend/2025/announce_25.html Michael Nunn, Vinny Pazienza, Manny Pacquiao, Yessica Chavez, Mary Jo Sanders and... […]

Rafael Espinoza-Robeisy Ramirez II ~ Oscar Valdez-Emmanuel Navarrete II ESPN 11/7 Night of the rematches this Saturday. First off, this is going to be a seriously late card from the looks of it. Listed to go until Midnight possibly... […]

rip israel 'magnifico' vazquez rest in paradise […]