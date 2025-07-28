Home / Boxing News / WBA Mourns the Passing of Hall of Famer Dwight Muhammad Qawi – World Boxing Association

WBA Mourns the Passing of Hall of Famer Dwight Muhammad Qawi – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 1 hour ago Boxing News

The World Boxing Association (WBA) is deeply saddened by the passing of former world champion Dwight Muhammad Qawi, who died this past Friday at the age of 72.

The news was confirmed by his sister in an interview with BoxingScene, revealing that Qawi passed away after a five-year battle with dementia.

Born in Baltimore and raised in New Jersey, Qawi’s life and career were nothing short of remarkable. His journey into boxing began behind bars, where he learned the sport while serving time for robbery. From that unlikely starting point, he rose to become one of the most feared and respected fighters of his era.

Nicknamed The Camden Buzzsaw for his relentless, swarming style, Qawi was a two-division world champion who made his mark in both the cruiserweight and light heavyweight divisions. Between 1978 and 1998, he faced some of the greatest fighters of his time, including Michael Spinks, George Foreman, and a young Evander Holyfield in what is widely regarded as one of the greatest cruiserweight fights in boxing history.

A 2004 inductee into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Qawi was more than just a champion—he was a symbol of redemption, grit, and heart.

The WBA extends its heartfelt condolences to Qawi’s family, friends, and fans around the world. His fighting spirit will never be forgotten.


Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Libya Gears Up to Host “KO Drugs” for the Second Time – World Boxing Association

Libya Gears Up to Host “KO Drugs” for the Second Time – World Boxing Association

 On August 8, the city of Benghazi will host a landmark edition of “KO Drugs,” …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved