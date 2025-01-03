Beefy’s Big Night In The Big Apple: Liam Smith Stops Jessie Vargas (Full Fight)





Liam Smith became the first man to stop Jessie Vargas in their chief supporting contest to the iconic Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano first bout at Madison Square Garden, New York on Saturday 20 April 2022. Relive the full fight as Beefy secured a huge win.

