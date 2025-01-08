What a win for Cruiserweight King Jai Opetaia who takes out David Nyika in the fourth round of their IBF World and Ring Magazine Title clash on the Gold Coast!
#shorts #opetaianyika #boxing
What a win for Cruiserweight King Jai Opetaia who takes out David Nyika in the fourth round of their IBF World and Ring Magazine Title clash on the Gold Coast!
#shorts #opetaianyika #boxing
Tags * Boxing David Eddie Hearn Fourth Interview Jai Knocks Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Nyika Opetaia
#ArielxAde | Live every Tuesday at 5PM ET on DAZN Subscribe to our YouTube channel …